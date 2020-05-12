UrduPoint.com
Over 3,200 File Complaint Against Spanish Gov't For Manslaughter Over Pandemic Handling

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 07:42 PM

Over 3,200 File Complaint Against Spanish Gov't for Manslaughter Over Pandemic Handling

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2020) More than 3,200 people have filed a complaint in the Supreme Court of Spain against members of the Spanish government, including Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, over their handling of the coronavirus outbreak, media reported.

According to El Confidencial news outlet, 116 families represented by 11 lawyers in different parts of Spain have filed the complaints in the Supreme Court's Second Chamber for Criminal Law.

The complaints accuse Sanchez and all 22 ministers of manslaughter through gross negligence, accusations that carry up to six years in prison if found guilty under Spanish law.

The suit focuses on government actions in late February and early March, El Confidencial reported. The complaint takes issue with the government allowing large scale rallies on International Women's Day as well as stalling on suspending international flights and sporting events.

More families could join the suit upon receiving official death certificates, the issuance of which has been slowed by the high number of coronavirus fatalities, the news portal reported.

Spain is one of the worst affected countries by the epidemic, registering nearly 27,000 deaths from over 228,000 cases.

