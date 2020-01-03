Over 3,200 winter swimmers cross Yongjiang River in South China to celebrate New Year

Over 3,200 winter swimming enthusiasts from home and abroad participated in a Yongjiang River-crossing event on Wednesday in Nanning city of South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region to celebrate the New Year

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ):Over 3,200 winter swimming enthusiasts from home and abroad participated in a Yongjiang River-crossing event on Wednesday in Nanning city of South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region to celebrate the New Year.

The swimmers crossed the 400m-wide Yongjiang River from its north bank to south bank. The oldest swimmer this year is over 90 years old and the youngest is only four.

"This is the fourth time I have participated in this event. I have been swimming since I was a child. I met many like-minded friends through swimming.

I feel really excited now and I cannot wait to get started," said Claire Wadsworth, a 54-year-old swimmer from Plymouth, Britain.

"Swimming helps build up one's body. I hope more people can take part in swimming," said 64-year-old local swimmer Wu Jingquan.

12-year-old Liu Shaochang has come to this event for the third consecutive year. "I am so happy I finished such a long distance. I will come back next year!" he vowed. A number of rescue boats were arranged on the water to ensure the safety of swimmers.