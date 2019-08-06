UrduPoint.com
Over 33 Kg Of Drugs Seized In Border Province Yunnan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 06th August 2019 | 01:47 PM

Police in southwest China's Yunnan Province captured two suspected drug-traffickers and seized 33.19 kg of drugs, local authorities said Tuesday.

KUNMING , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :Police in southwest China's Yunnan Province captured two suspected drug-traffickers and seized 33.19 kg of drugs, local authorities said Tuesday.

Police officers in Gengma County checked a vehicle with a foreign license attempting to enter the county through the border area on July 30, finding that the vehicle had been modified and escorted it to a garage for further inspection.

Police found 60 drug packages weighing a total of 33.19 kg hidden in the interlayer of the vehicle. The suspect was captured on the spot, while another suspect was also nabbed later on the same day. The case has been transferred to related departments for further investigation.

Yunnan is a major front in China's battle against drug crime, as it borders the Golden Triangle known for its rampant drug production and trafficking.

