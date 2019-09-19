UrduPoint.com
Over 33% Of Bermuda Residents Left Without Electricity By Humberto Hurricane - Company

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 19th September 2019 | 05:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2019) About 22,470 out of some 65,000 residents of the Bermuda Islands have been left without electricity by the Humberto hurricane, the Bermuda Electric Light Company (BELCO) electricity-generating company said on Wednesday.

The tropical storm of Humberto formed over the Atlantic Ocean on Friday and turned into a hurricane on Sunday.

Humberto is the ninth Atlantic storm of this season and the third, which increased to the level of a hurricane.

Earlier in September, the hurricane Dorian devastated the islands of Grand Bahama and Abaco, where estimated 70,000 people have been left homeless in the aftermath. The disaster has also left dozens of people dead.

