Over 330 Killed, Almost 3,200 Injured in Clashes in Sudan - WHO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2023) More than 330 people have been killed and nearly 3,200 others injured in the violent clashes between the Sudanese armed forces and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the head of the World Health Organization, said on Thursday.

"The situation in Sudan is increasingly concerning and heartbreaking. Over 330 people have died so far, and nearly 3,200 are injured. I condemn all loss of life, especially attacks on civilians and health care," Ghebreyesus said in a statement posted on Twitter.

The violent clashes between the Sudanese regular army and the RSF broke out on Saturday, with the epicenter located in Khartoum. Government forces accused the RSF of mutiny and launched airstrikes against their bases. Later that day, Abdel Fattah Burhan, the head of the Sudanese military, issued a decree disbanding the RSF. On Tuesday, the parties agreed to a 24-hour ceasefire beginning at 6 p.m. local time (16:00 GMT). On Wednesday, the parties announced another 24-hour truce.