Over 3,300 Armenians Killed Since Beginning of 6-Week War in Karabakh - Health Ministry

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd January, 2021) The Armenian Health Ministry on Saturday confirmed the death of 3,330 Armenians during the military escalation in the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic from September 27 to November 9.

"As of January 1, forensic medical examinations of 3,330 bodies were carried out.

To identify them, 1,441 samples were taken from the bodies and remains, 871 samples are at the stage of research," spokeswoman Alina Nikoghosyan wrote on Facebook.

According to Nikoghosyan, 436 bodies have already been identified, 66 of which in the past 10 days.

Hostilities between Armenia and Azerbaijan broke out in the disputed region in late September and raged on for six weeks before the ceasefire came into force.