UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 3,300 Armenians Killed Since Beginning Of 6-Week War In Karabakh - Health Ministry

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 03rd January 2021 | 01:12 AM

Over 3,300 Armenians Killed Since Beginning of 6-Week War in Karabakh - Health Ministry

The Armenian Health Ministry on Saturday confirmed the death of 3,330 Armenians during the military escalation in the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic from September 27 to November 9

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd January, 2021) The Armenian Health Ministry on Saturday confirmed the death of 3,330 Armenians during the military escalation in the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic from September 27 to November 9.

"As of January 1, forensic medical examinations of 3,330 bodies were carried out.

To identify them, 1,441 samples were taken from the bodies and remains, 871 samples are at the stage of research," spokeswoman Alina Nikoghosyan wrote on Facebook.

According to Nikoghosyan, 436 bodies have already been identified, 66 of which in the past 10 days.

Hostilities between Armenia and Azerbaijan broke out in the disputed region in late September and raged on for six weeks before the ceasefire came into force.

Related Topics

Facebook Armenia Azerbaijan January September November From

Recent Stories

Over 130 Refugees Return to Nagorno-Karabakh Over ..

7 minutes ago

Niger presidential favourite wins first round, hea ..

8 minutes ago

Argentina Reports Adverse Reaction to Sputnik V Va ..

9 minutes ago

Pakistan asks India to 'put its own house in order ..

9 minutes ago

Five women killed, children wounded in Yemen weddi ..

13 seconds ago

Bosz fumes as Leverkusen miss chance to top Bundes ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.