UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 3,300 Japanese Citizens Lost Jobs Since Late January Amid COVID-19 Outbreak - Reports

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 07:12 PM

Over 3,300 Japanese Citizens Lost Jobs Since Late January Amid COVID-19 Outbreak - Reports

A total of 3,391 Japanese citizens have lost their jobs from the end of January to April 27 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, media reported on Tuesday, citing the country's Labor Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) A total of 3,391 Japanese citizens have lost their jobs from the end of January to April 27 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, media reported on Tuesday, citing the country's Labor Ministry.

According to the NHK broadcaster, over 2,000 people of the total were let go in March.

The media also said that 12,395 companies across the country had already fired their workers or were considering doing so. Most of the businesses are in the tourism or hotel sectors, which have been hit the hardest by the pandemic.

As of Tuesday, the Japanese health authorities have reported a total of 13,607 COVID-19 cases, including 11,328 active cases, 380 fatalities and 1,899 recoveries.

Related Topics

Hotel January March April Media From Jobs

Recent Stories

Infinix Hot 9 is officially available for customer ..

4 minutes ago

Gold rates in Karachi on Tuesday 28 Apr 2020

2 minutes ago

German Experts Suggest Cash-for-Visa Scheme for Te ..

2 minutes ago

US, Seoul Fly Spy Jets Over N.Korea to Monitor Sit ..

2 minutes ago

Russia Does Not Approve of Haftar's Statement of L ..

2 minutes ago

Coronavirus contains in district with the cooperat ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.