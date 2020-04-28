Over 3,300 Japanese Citizens Lost Jobs Since Late January Amid COVID-19 Outbreak - Reports

A total of 3,391 Japanese citizens have lost their jobs from the end of January to April 27 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, media reported on Tuesday, citing the country's Labor Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) A total of 3,391 Japanese citizens have lost their jobs from the end of January to April 27 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, media reported on Tuesday, citing the country's Labor Ministry.

According to the NHK broadcaster, over 2,000 people of the total were let go in March.

The media also said that 12,395 companies across the country had already fired their workers or were considering doing so. Most of the businesses are in the tourism or hotel sectors, which have been hit the hardest by the pandemic.

As of Tuesday, the Japanese health authorities have reported a total of 13,607 COVID-19 cases, including 11,328 active cases, 380 fatalities and 1,899 recoveries.