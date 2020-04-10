Over 3,300 US Servicemen, Related Civilians Got COVID-19 With 13 Fatalities - Pentagon

The number of confirmed novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases among US service members and related civilians has exceeded 3,300, and there are 13 deaths due to the COVID-19 infection, according to a Department of Defense (DoD) fact sheet

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2020) The number of confirmed novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases among US service members and related civilians has exceeded 3,300, and there are 13 deaths due to the COVID-19 infection, according to a Department of Defense (DoD) fact sheet.

"Total DoD Cases (current, recovered and deaths) is 3,366," the fact sheet said on Friday.

According to the latest update, 2,031 US military personnel have been infected with COVID-19, 67 of whom are hospitalized and 177 have recovered. The rest of the cases concern civilian personnel, dependents and contractors.

Five people have died in the past 24 hours due to health complications stemming from the COVID-19 infection, bringing the total number of fatalities to 13.

The United States has more than 473,093 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Friday afternoon, according to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.