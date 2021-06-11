UrduPoint.com
Over 33,000 Children In Ethiopia's Tigray Region At Risk Of Death From Famine - UNICEF

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 11:12 PM

Over 33,000 Children in Ethiopia's Tigray Region at Risk of Death From Famine - UNICEF

The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) estimates that 33,000 children from Ethiopian region of Tigray are at risk of dying from severe malnutrition and lack of clean water amid the ongoing conflict there, UNICEF spokesperson James Elder said on Friday

"Without humanitarian access to scale up our response, an estimated 33,000 severely malnourished children in currently inaccessible areas in Tigray are at high risk of death," Elder said during a press briefing. "Increasingly, the crisis is one not only of food insecurity but also of clean water, sanitation and health care - especially disease prevention and treatment.

Elder said the current food crisis in Ethiopia resulted in the largest number of people classified as being in catastrophic food insecurity conditions in a decade since the Somalia famine in 2010-2011.

The spokesperson proposed declaring a famine in Tigray even though the formal threshold calls of 20 percent of the population has not been reached yet.

On Thursday, United Nations analysis showed that more than 350,000 people in the Tigray region are experiencing famine.

