Over 3.3Mln COVID-19 Tests Conducted in Russia - Watchdog

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) Over 3.3 million tests to detect COVID-19 have been conducted in Russia, and 199,000 people across the country remain under medical monitoring due to suspicions they may be infected, the country's public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, said on Wednesday.

As many as 164,000 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the country over the past 24 hours, the watchdog specified.