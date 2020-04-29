UrduPoint.com
Over 3.3Mln COVID-19 Tests Conducted In Russia - Watchdog

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 11:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) Over 3.3 million tests to detect COVID-19 have been conducted in Russia, and 199,000 people across the country remain under medical monitoring due to suspicions they may be infected, the country's public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, said on Wednesday.

"Over 3.3 million coronavirus tests have been conducted in the Russian Federation, and 199,000 people remain under medical monitoring," Rospotrebnadzor said in a statement.

As many as 164,000 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the country over the past 24 hours, the watchdog specified.

