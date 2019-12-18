UrduPoint.com
Over 3.4 Mln Chinese To Sit For 2020 Postgraduate Admission Exam

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 41 minutes ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 11:20 AM

More than 3.4 million Chinese have signed up for the 2020 national exam for postgraduate enrolment scheduled from Dec. 21 to 23, the Ministry of Education said

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :More than 3.4 million Chinese have signed up for the 2020 national exam for postgraduate enrolment scheduled from Dec. 21 to 23, the Ministry of education said.

The ministry has invited public oversight and tip-offs of exam-related wrongdoings including organized cheating and the peddling of so-called answers.

In accordance with the latest interpretation of applicable legal provisions, those acts will lead to criminal penalties, according to a statement by the ministry.

A total of 2.9 million Chinese students took the entrance exam for postgraduate studies last year, the highest number in the past 40 years, statistics from the ministry showed.

