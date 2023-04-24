Over 340 People Evacuated From Sudan to Jordan - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2023) More than 340 people from different countries, including German, Iraqi and Syrian nationals, have arrived by plane in the Jordanian capital of Amman as part of an operation to evacuate civilians from Sudan, media report.

A total of four Jordanian planes have brought 343 people to Amman, including citizens of Jordan, Iraq, Syria and Germany, as well as members of the Palestinian and Jordanian diasporas, the Jordan news Agency (Petra) said on Sunday.

A number of countries have been evacuating their nationals and diplomats from Sudan in cooperation with other African and middle Eastern countries for land and air transit. The United States has evacuated its embassy staff from Sudan's capital of Khartoum, but said it was not planning any operations to evacuate US citizens in the coming days.

Russia has evacuated its nationals from Sudan's conflict hot spots to the Russian embassy in Khartoum.

On April 15, violent clashes broke out between the Sudanese regular armed forces and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group, with the epicenter located in Khartoum. Government forces accused the RSF of mutiny and launched airstrikes against their bases. Abdel Fattah Burhan, the head of the Sudanese military, has issued a decree disbanding the RSF. The sides have agreed to a three-day truce starting Friday for the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr.

Sudan's Health Minister Haitham Mohamed Ibrahim said on Friday that about 60 people were killed and more than 200 were injured during the first day of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr. In total, about 600 have died and 3,500 have been injured during the week of conflict in Sudan.