Over 34,500 Mongolians return home from abroad in pandemic

ULAN BATOR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :Mongolia's State Emergency Commission (SEC) on Tuesday said that more than 34,500 Mongolian nationals stranded abroad due to the COVID-19 pandemic have been repatriated so far.

Following its suspension of international commercial flights, Mongolia has brought back 27,753 nationals on 170 chartered flights from different parts of the world so far, the SEC said in a statement.

Meanwhile, 6,788 nationals have returned home on buses or trains from virus-hit countries so far, the commission said.

The Asian country suspended international passenger flights in February 2020 to prevent the spread of COVID-19. It is planning to reopen its air border early next month for international passenger flights, according to the government.