UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 34,500 Mongolians Return Home From Abroad In Pandemic

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 02:09 PM

Over 34,500 Mongolians return home from abroad in pandemic

Mongolia's State Emergency Commission (SEC) on Tuesday said that more than 34,500 Mongolian nationals stranded abroad due to the COVID-19 pandemic have been repatriated so far

ULAN BATOR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :Mongolia's State Emergency Commission (SEC) on Tuesday said that more than 34,500 Mongolian nationals stranded abroad due to the COVID-19 pandemic have been repatriated so far.

Following its suspension of international commercial flights, Mongolia has brought back 27,753 nationals on 170 chartered flights from different parts of the world so far, the SEC said in a statement.

Meanwhile, 6,788 nationals have returned home on buses or trains from virus-hit countries so far, the commission said.

The Asian country suspended international passenger flights in February 2020 to prevent the spread of COVID-19. It is planning to reopen its air border early next month for international passenger flights, according to the government.

Related Topics

World Mongolia February Border 2020 From Government Asia

Recent Stories

Ajman’s Department of Finance trains staff on ho ..

7 minutes ago

Researchers design high-performance catalyst for s ..

1 minute ago

Various Aspects of Potential Putin-Biden Meeting A ..

1 minute ago

Moscow Ready to Lift Restrictions on US Diplomatic ..

1 minute ago

Sexagenarian jailbirds Covid-19 vaccination comple ..

4 minutes ago

Uganda marks International Museum Day with vintage ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.