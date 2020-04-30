Over 3.4Mln COVID-19 Tests Conducted in Russia - Watchdog

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) Over 3.4 million tests to detect COVID-19 have been conducted in Russia, and already 208,000 people across the country are under medical monitoring due to suspicions that they may be infected, the national public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, said on Thursday.

As many as 194,000 tests have been conducted over the past 24 hours, the watchdog specified.

Russia's COVID-19 total count is climbing to 100,000, with over 10,000 recoveries and almost 1,000 deaths.