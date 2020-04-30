UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 3.4Mln COVID-19 Tests Conducted In Russia - Watchdog

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 10:40 AM

Over 3.4Mln COVID-19 Tests Conducted in Russia - Watchdog

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) Over 3.4 million tests to detect COVID-19 have been conducted in Russia, and already 208,000 people across the country are under medical monitoring due to suspicions that they may be infected, the national public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, said on Thursday.

"Over 3.

4 million tests for coronavirus have been conducted in the Russian Federation, and 208,000 people remain under medical monitoring," Rospotrebnadzor said.

As many as 194,000 tests have been conducted over the past 24 hours, the watchdog specified.

Russia's COVID-19 total count is climbing to 100,000, with over 10,000 recoveries and almost 1,000 deaths.

Related Topics

Russia May Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 30 April 2020

27 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Federal Reserve maintains interest rate near zero

8 hours ago

Federal Transport Authority calls for compliance w ..

9 hours ago

UAE bent on bringing significant qualitative impro ..

9 hours ago

Footballers, referees volunteering in SEHA COVID-1 ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.