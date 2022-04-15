Over 35% Britons Prefer Macron Winning Runoff in France, While 19% Favor Le Pen - Poll

Over one third of Britons prefer incumbent French President Emmanuel Macron to be re-elected in the runoff presidential election, with only 19% favoring his opponent, far-right candidate Marine Le Pen, according to the data published by YouGov analytical group on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2022) Over one third of Britons prefer incumbent French President Emmanuel Macron to be re-elected in the runoff presidential election, with only 19% favoring his opponent, far-right candidate Marine Le Pen, according to the data published by YouGov analytical group on Friday.

"Here in Britain, Macron is the preferred candidate, by 37% to Le Pen's 19%. The largest portion of the public (44%), however, do not seem to be au fait with French politics, answering 'don't know'," YouGov said in a press release.

The poll showed that Britons' own political views correlate with their pick of the French presidential candidate. Supporters of the UK Conservative Party favor Le Pen over Macron by 37% to 24%. Among those who had voted for Brexit Le Pen received 35% to Macron's 19%. In contrast, the proponents of the UK Labor Party and those who supported the UK staying in the EU overwhelmingly back Macron � 62% to 7% and 53% to 8%, respectively.

"A quarter of Britons (24%) don't think it really makes a difference for the UK whichever candidate wins. The same number think a Macron re-election would be better for Britain, while 13% think we would benefit most from a Le Pen presidency.

Four in ten (39%) aren't sure either way," the release added.

Currently, Britons are less optimistic about Le Pen than in 2017, when she ran against Macron in the runoff for the first time. She lost 8 percentage points, as back then, 21% respondents said Le Pen being elected would be better for the UK.

On April 10, France held the first round of the presidential election. Macron won 27.84% of the vote, with the leader of the right-wing National Rally party, Marine Le Pen, coming second with 23.15%. Far-left presidential candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon received 21.95%. Le Pen and Macron will face off again in the runoff which will take place on April 24.

The Friday opinion poll conducted by YouGov together with DataPraxis suggested that Macron will receive 54% of the votes in the second round, while Le Pen will receive 46%. In doing so, Macron will gain support of about 11% of Eric Zemmour voters and 55% of Melenchon's, as well as other leftist and centrist candidates. Le Pen will attract the support of 90% of Zemmour voters, 45% of those who supported Melenchon, and the vast majority of voters from other right-wing candidates, experts predicted.