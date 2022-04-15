UrduPoint.com

Over 35% Britons Prefer Macron Winning Runoff In France, While 19% Favor Le Pen - Poll

Sumaira FH Published April 15, 2022 | 07:40 PM

Over 35% Britons Prefer Macron Winning Runoff in France, While 19% Favor Le Pen - Poll

Over one third of Britons prefer incumbent French President Emmanuel Macron to be re-elected in the runoff presidential election, with only 19% favoring his opponent, far-right candidate Marine Le Pen, according to the data published by YouGov analytical group on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2022) Over one third of Britons prefer incumbent French President Emmanuel Macron to be re-elected in the runoff presidential election, with only 19% favoring his opponent, far-right candidate Marine Le Pen, according to the data published by YouGov analytical group on Friday.

"Here in Britain, Macron is the preferred candidate, by 37% to Le Pen's 19%. The largest portion of the public (44%), however, do not seem to be au fait with French politics, answering 'don't know'," YouGov said in a press release.

The poll showed that Britons' own political views correlate with their pick of the French presidential candidate. Supporters of the UK Conservative Party favor Le Pen over Macron by 37% to 24%. Among those who had voted for Brexit Le Pen received 35% to Macron's 19%. In contrast, the proponents of the UK Labor Party and those who supported the UK staying in the EU overwhelmingly back Macron � 62% to 7% and 53% to 8%, respectively.

"A quarter of Britons (24%) don't think it really makes a difference for the UK whichever candidate wins. The same number think a Macron re-election would be better for Britain, while 13% think we would benefit most from a Le Pen presidency.

Four in ten (39%) aren't sure either way," the release added.

Currently, Britons are less optimistic about Le Pen than in 2017, when she ran against Macron in the runoff for the first time. She lost 8 percentage points, as back then, 21% respondents said Le Pen being elected would be better for the UK.

On April 10, France held the first round of the presidential election. Macron won 27.84% of the vote, with the leader of the right-wing National Rally party, Marine Le Pen, coming second with 23.15%. Far-left presidential candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon received 21.95%. Le Pen and Macron will face off again in the runoff which will take place on April 24.

The Friday opinion poll conducted by YouGov together with DataPraxis suggested that Macron will receive 54% of the votes in the second round, while Le Pen will receive 46%. In doing so, Macron will gain support of about 11% of Eric Zemmour voters and 55% of Melenchon's, as well as other leftist and centrist candidates. Le Pen will attract the support of 90% of Zemmour voters, 45% of those who supported Melenchon, and the vast majority of voters from other right-wing candidates, experts predicted.

Related Topics

Election Vote France Same United Kingdom Brexit April 2017 From

Recent Stories

Finland 'highly likely' to apply to join NATO: min ..

Finland 'highly likely' to apply to join NATO: minister

23 seconds ago
 Over 50% global population yearly affected by head ..

Over 50% global population yearly affected by headache disorder: Study

24 seconds ago
 US Embassy in Jerusalem Urges All Parties to Refra ..

US Embassy in Jerusalem Urges All Parties to Refrain From Escalating Tensions

26 seconds ago
 Germans Expected to Pay $650 More for Gas in 2022 ..

Germans Expected to Pay $650 More for Gas in 2022 - Reports

27 seconds ago
 Minor boy drowned in canal

Minor boy drowned in canal

5 minutes ago
 Five shops sealed over illegal LPG decanting

Five shops sealed over illegal LPG decanting

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.