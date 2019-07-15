UrduPoint.com
Over 35 Civilians Killed In Airstrikes In Afghanistan's Urozgan Province - Lawmaker

Mon 15th July 2019 | 03:40 PM

Over 35 civilians were killed on the night into Monday in foreign forces' airstrikes on Gezab District in the central Afghan province of Urozgan, local lawmaker Qudratullah Rahimi told Sputnik

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2019) Over 35 civilians were killed on the night into Monday in foreign forces' airstrikes on Gezab District in the central Afghan province of Urozgan, local lawmaker Qudratullah Rahimi told Sputnik.

According to locals, the airstrikes were conducted after US forces raided a stronghold of the Taliban militant group based in Gezab and faced retaliation.

"More than 35 civilians were killed in the blind airstrikes in Khalj village in Gezab district," Rahimi said.

A local resident, Amanullah Temori, told Sputnik that many of those killed were his relatives, adding that their bodies remained under land.

He also said that six Taliban militants had been killed in another airstrike conducted nearby.

"The airstrikes were conducted after some Taliban opened fire from civilians' houses at those foreigners that have raided the Taliban stronghold," a reliable source specified in his comment to Sputnik.

The source added that a senior Taliban commander, Mullah Naserullah, was among those killed in the airstrikes.

Meanwhile, officials of the Gezab district, which is mostly controlled by the Taliban, have refused to comment on the airstrikes.

The Taliban has not commented on the airstrikes either.

