Over 35 Countries Join WHO-Costa Rica's COVID-19 Technology Access Pool - Tedros

Over 35 Countries Join WHO-Costa Rica's COVID-19 Technology Access Pool - Tedros

Thirty-seven nations and multiple international partners have joined the COVID-19 Technology Access Pool, launched by the World Health Organization (WHO) and Costa Rica, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2020) Thirty-seven nations and multiple international partners have joined the COVID-19 Technology Access Pool, launched by the World Health Organization (WHO) and Costa Rica, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Friday.

"Today, we are joining 37 countries and numerous partners to launch the COVID-19 Technology Access Pool, or C-TAP," Tedros said at the online briefing.

According Costa Rica's President Carlos Alvarado, Argentina, Bangladesh, Barbados, Belgium, Belize, Bhutan, Brazil, Chile, Ecuador, Egypt, Honduras, Indonesia, Lebanon, Maldives, Mexico, Mongolia, Mozambique, Norway, Oman, the Netherlands, Pakistan, Palau, Panama, Peru, Portugal, the Dominican Republic, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Sudan, Timor-Leste, Uruguay and Zimbabwe have supported the technology-sharing pool.

The WHO issued a "Solidarity Call to Action," urging other nations to join the initiative.

"Those heads of state and heads of government, who have yet to join this initiative, I invite you to not miss this opportunity and to be part of the historic event for humanity," Alvarado said.

The health technology depository will be voluntary while serving as a sister initiative to the Access to COVID-19 Tools Accelerator launched by WHO in late April.

The new initiative includes public disclosure of gene sequences and data regarding the virus; transparent release of all clinical trial results; affordability and the publication of trial data in agreements with pharmaceutical companies among many other shared materials.

