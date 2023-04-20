UrduPoint.com

Over 35% Of Italians Bemoan Deterioration Of Household Economic Status In Past Year - Poll

Muhammad Irfan Published April 20, 2023 | 10:14 PM

Over 35% of Italians believe that their household economic status worsened over the last year, representing a record number in the history of observations launched by the Italian National Institute of Statistics (ISTAT) in 2013, the agency said in its annual report on wellbeing released on Thursday

"From 2019-2022, the indicator (of people viewing their economic status as deteriorating) grew by 10 percentage points and reached 35%. Therefore, we see the reversal of the trend related to a gradual rise in the optimistic perception of future, the trend that persisted even in the two years of the COVID-19 pandemic," ISTAT expert Alessandra Tinto said during the presentation of the report.

The study also revealed the growing inequality between various regions of the country, primarily, between north and south, as well as lowering chances for young people to get educated and find a job. The report stressed that the situation in Italy worsened in many aspects compared to the pre-pandemic period.

