Over 35% Of Ukrainians Hope Zelenskyy To Improve Situation In Country - Poll

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 01:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2019) More than 35 percent of Ukrainian citizens expect that Ukraine's new President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will be able to improve the situation in the country, while more than 50 percent see him as a strong leader, according to a poll, released by the Ukrainian Institute of Analysis and Forecasting on Tuesday.

The survey showed that 35.5 percent of Ukrainians that participated in the poll said they had "great expectations" with regard to Zelenskyy's ability to bring positive changes, while 15 percent said they had "weak expectations.

"

Meanwhile, 51.5 percent described Zelenskyy as a "strong leader, who can unify the nation and dramatically change the situation in the country." At the same time, 21 percent saw him as a "weak politician."

The poll was conducted between July 8 and July 15 in all Ukrainian regions except those in the eastern region of Donbas that are not controlled by the authorities in Kiev. A total of 2,004 people aged over 18 took part in the survey.

