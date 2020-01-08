Over 35 Rockets Launched by Iran at US Airbase in Iraq - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2020) Over 35 rockets were launched by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in the early hours of Wednesday at the Ayn Al Asad Airbase in Iraq, where US armed forces are stationed, the Iranian Tasnim news agency reports.

Meanwhile, an Iraqi security source told Sputnik that over 9 surface-to-surface missiles were launched by Iran at the US airbase in Iraq.

Press tv has released video footage of the rocket launch on Twitter.

Some local correspondents said via Twitter that the rockets were Fateh-110 surface-to-surface missiles.

Newsweek said that the missiles launched by Iran in the early hours of Wednesday, at two US facilities in Iraq (in Erbil, and the al-Asad airbase) were cruise missiles and short-range ballistic missiles.

No casualties have been reported.

IRGC has announced that the attack on the bases in Iraq is part of a revenge operation ("Operation Martyr Soleimani") that Iran has launched in response to the US killing of commander Qasem Soleimani.