Over 35 World Leaders, 330 Politicians Mentioned in Pandora Papers

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2021) Over 35 current and former world leaders as well as more than 330 politicians and officials from across the globe are mentioned in the Pandora papers, published on Sunday in a massive expose of offshore schemes.

"Millions of leaked documents and the biggest journalism partnership in history have uncovered financial secrets of 35 current and former world leaders, more than 330 politicians and public officials in 91 countries and territories, and a global lineup of fugitives, con artists and murderers," the investigation said.