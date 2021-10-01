Over 350 Flights Canceled at Tokyo Haneda Airport as Typhoon Mindulle Approaches

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2021) Haneda Airport in Tokyo canceled 357 flights on Friday due to powerful typhoon Mindulle approaching the country, according to the international airport's schedule.

Since early Friday, 264 flights departing Haneda and 93 arriving at the airport have been canceled, while several more flights have been postponed.

The typhoon ” the 16th to hit Japan ” is moving along the country's Pacific coast and expected to graze Tokyo and Chiba prefecture on Friday evening. The typhoon is currently moving 150 kilometers (93 miles) south of the island of Hachijo-jima, which is 300 kilometers from Tokyo. The pressure in the center of the typhoon is 945 hectopascals, and the wind speed is 45 meters per second (148 feet per second), with gusts up to 60 meters per second.