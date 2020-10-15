UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 350 Houthi Detainees Arrive In Sanaa As Part Of Yemeni Prisoner-Swap Deal - Sources

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 07:44 PM

Over 350 Houthi Detainees Arrive in Sanaa as Part of Yemeni Prisoner-Swap Deal - Sources

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2020) Three Red Cross planes carrying 357 Houthi detainees arrived on Thursday in the capital of Sanaa from the airports of Saudi Arabia's Abha and Yemen's Seiyun, which is located in the province of Hadhramaut, within the deal on the exchange of prisoners reached between the warring sides in September, several sources told Sputnik.

"One of the two chartered Red Cross aircraft with 102 Houthi prisoners aboard arrived in the Sanaa airport from Abha International Airport," one of the sources said.

The source added that the second plane transferred another 147 detainees belonging to the rebel movement from Abha.

"The third plane coming from Seiyun International Airport, brought 108 prisoners from the Ansar Allah group," another source in the Sanaa airport told Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, the International Committee of the Red Cross in Yemen has said that the organization sent its five planes from Abha, Sanaa and Seiyun as part of the agreement on the transfer and release of former detainees.

Among the 1,081 detainees slated for release, 681 are from the government side and 400 from the Houthi movement, including 15 Saudi servicemen and four Sudanese nationals.

