Over 350 Russians Leave US on Repatriation Flight Amid Coronavirus Pandemic - Ambassador

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2020) More than 350 Russians, including nine babies, have boarded a repatriation flight from New York that Russia has organized amid the coronavirus pandemic, Russian Ambassador Anatoly Antonov said.

"Today, we were able to send 354 people to Russia, including 9 infants," Antonov said answering questions from reporters, released on the Russian Embassy's Facebook page on Sunday evening.

The Aeroflot flight from the JFK International Airport is expected to arrive at Moscow's Sheremetyevo International Airport on Monday morning, at around 11:14 local time (08:14 GMT).

The Russian ambassador thanked embassy workers for helping 49 Russians from the so-called "humanitarian list" who were in need of urgent repatriation.

"There are people in a difficult life situation, elderly and handicapped people among them," Antonov said.

According to the ambassador, a total of over 7,000 Russians have been able to return home from the US amid the pandemic thanks to the repatriation flights.

Last week, more than 400 Russians, including eleven infants, benefited from an Aeroflot repatriation flight from New York to Moscow.

On March 27, Russia suspended air travel amid the spread of the coronavirus infection, but has been organizing repatriation flights for its citizens.

The United States remains the country with the largest number of coronavirus cases (over 5.99 million) and the highest COVID-19 death toll (over 183,000), according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.