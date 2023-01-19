UrduPoint.com

Over 350 South African Troops To Take Part In Trilateral Drills With Russia, China - SANDF

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2023) Over 350 South African army personnel will take part in trilateral maritime drills with Russia and China from February 17-27 off the South African coastal province of KwaZulu-Natal in the Indian Ocean, the National Defense Force (SANDF) said on Thursday.

The 10-day naval exercise, called Mosi, which means Smoke in the local Tswana language, will bring together more than 350 SANDF representatives from various branches and units "alongside the Russian and Chinese counterparts, with an aim of sharing operational skills and knowledge," the statement read.

The SANDF noted that exercise coordinators agreed on all necessary details to prepare for the exercise as early as December 2022.

This will be the second joint naval drills; the first took place in South African territorial waters off the Cape of Good Hope in the Atlantic, near Cape Town, in November 2019, according to media reports.

