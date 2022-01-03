UrduPoint.com

Over 350,000 People Sign Petition Against UK Former Prime Minister Tony Blair's Knighthood

Muhammad Irfan Published January 03, 2022 | 03:27 PM

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2022) An online petition to have UK's former Labour prime minister Tony Blair stripped of his recently awarded knighthood is rapidly gaining support, with over 350,000 people signing it in less than three days.

Blair, who served as prime minister from 1997-2007, was appointed Knight Companion of the Most Noble Order of the Garter in Queen Elizabeth II's New Year Honours List, which recognized the achievements and service of notable people across the UK in 2022, from COVID-19 medical heroes to sports stars and even James bond actor Daniel Craig.

However, the decision to award the former Labour leader knighthood has been widely criticized by peace activists, who accuse him of war crimes for sending British troops into Iraq and Afghanistan, while others are demanding a reform of the Queen's honour system.

"He was personally responsible for causing the death of countless innocent, civilian lives and servicemen in various conflicts. For this alone he should be held accountable for war crimes," reads the petition posted on change.org.

Activist Lindsey German,� behind the Stop the War Coalition, said Blair's knighthood was a "kick in the teeth" to the people of Iraq and Afghanistan, and for all those who protested the US-led war in Iraq.

