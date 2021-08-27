Over 350Mln COVID-19 Certificates Issued in EU - Commission

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2021) More than 350 million COVID-19 Digital Certificates have been issued in the European Union, meaning that 78.4% of the bloc's total population have the passes, the European Commission said on Friday.

"More than 350 million EU Covid Certificates have already been issued. An #EUCovidCertificate is a proof that a person has either been: vaccinated | tested negative | recovered from COVID-19," the commission tweeted.

The EU Digital Certificate is a QR code containing essential information about the user, and it can be issued by hospitals and test and vaccination centers within the European Union. The purpose of the certificate is to facilitate safe and free movement within the union by identifying those vaccinated, recovered and tested negative from COVID-19.

The European Union initiated digital COVID-19 certification on July 1, 2021, reaching 200 million certificates within the first few days of launch.