Over 3.5Mln EU Citizens Apply For Settled Status Ahead Of Brexit

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 05:09 PM

Over 3.5 million EU citizens have applied for a settled status that will allow them to stay in the United Kingdom after Brexit, the minister in charge of the scheme said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) Over 3.5 million EU citizens have applied for a settled status that will allow them to stay in the United Kingdom after Brexit, the minister in charge of the scheme said Thursday.

"EU citizens are part of the fabric of our society... I am therefore pleased we've already had more than 3.

5 million applications, with over a year left until the deadline," Kevin Foster, the minister for future borders and immigration said.

The Home Office's EU Settlement Scheme is set to expire on June 30 of next year, six months after the transition period runs out on December 31.

Foster said the program was the biggest of its kind in British history. The parliament will consider changes to it later in the day to guarantee extra protection for domestic violence victims who are staying in the UK as relatives of EU citizens.

