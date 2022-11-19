Over 360 Migrants Found Abandoned in Southern Mexico - INM

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2022) Mexico's National Guard and the Migration National Institute (INM) have found a group of 368 migrants abandoned in a secret camp in the mountains of the southernmost state of Chiapas, INM says.

The camp was discovered in a gorge near the Grijalva River, INM said on its website on Friday. There were adults and children from Guatemala, Nicaragua, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador and Cuba there.

The migrants were provided with water and medical care and were transferred to the border transit control center in Chiapas for consular assistance and legal status determination, according to INM.

Some two-and-a-half million immigrants have entered the United States illegally via the US southern border since October 2021, according to the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP). This sets a second-consecutive year the Biden administration has witnessed record breaking numbers on the southern border without effectively stopping the flow.

According to CBP, Border Patrol agents made 230,678 arrests of illegal migrants on the US southern border in October, which marks the start of fiscal year 2023. During the same period last year, nearly 165,000 arrests were made on the southern border.