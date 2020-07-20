Over 360 Russians Leave US on Repatriation Flight Amid Coronavirus Pandemic - Ambassador

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2020) The fifteenth repatriation flight from the United States that Russia organized amid the coronavirus pandemic has departed for Moscow, Russian Ambassador Anatoly Antonov said.

"The passengers of the flight include 367 people," Antonov said answering questions from reporters, released on the Russian Embassy's Facebook page. According to the ambassador, there are seven infants and one student with a visual impairment among the passengers.

"Today, 68 people departed for Moscow who are in need of urgent repatriation because of humanitarian reasons," Antonov said.

According to the ambassador, a total of almost 5,000 Russians have been able to return home from the US amid the pandemic thanks to the repatriation flights.

Last week, 344 Russians, including 12 infants and one student, benefited from an Aeroflot repatriation flight from New York to Moscow.

On March 27, Russia suspended air travel amid the spread of the coronavirus infection, but has been organizing repatriation flights for its citizens.

The United States remains the country with the largest number of coronavirus cases (over 3.7 million) and the highest COVID-19 death toll (over 140,000), according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.