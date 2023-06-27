Open Menu

Over 3,600 Flights Delayed, Canceled In US Due To Bad Weather - Flight Tracker

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 27, 2023 | 08:49 PM

Over 3,600 Flights Delayed, Canceled in US Due to Bad Weather - Flight Tracker

More than 3,600 flights have been canceled or delayed in the United States due to severe weather, the FlightAware portal said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2023) More than 3,600 flights have been canceled or delayed in the United States due to severe weather, the FlightAware portal said on Tuesday.

"Total delays within, into, or out of the United States today: 2,170. Total cancellations today: 1,473," the portal said.

Newark Liberty Airport near New York City continues to face the most significant challenges, as over 350 in- and outbound flights have been canceled and more than 150 delayed, according to the tracker.

The US National Weather Service has warned of the possibility of severe thunderstorms across the United States. There is a "slight risk" of excessive rainfall over parts of the Northern Mid-Atlantic, it added.

Related Topics

Weather New York United States Airport

Recent Stories

Fidan, Guterres Discuss Grain Deal, Humanitarian A ..

Fidan, Guterres Discuss Grain Deal, Humanitarian Aid to Syria - Turkish Foreign ..

1 minute ago
 Russian Foreign Ministry Says Summons Israeli Char ..

Russian Foreign Ministry Says Summons Israeli Charge d'Affaires Over Recent Stat ..

1 minute ago
 DC Larkana reviews arrangements for Eid ul Azha

DC Larkana reviews arrangements for Eid ul Azha

1 minute ago
 Japan, EU to Boost Economic Security Amid Perceive ..

Japan, EU to Boost Economic Security Amid Perceived Russia, China Risks - Report ..

2 minutes ago
 ATC extends interim bail of Imran Khan in May-9 va ..

ATC extends interim bail of Imran Khan in May-9 vandalism cases

12 minutes ago
 12 prisoners of minor offenses released in Tank

12 prisoners of minor offenses released in Tank

8 minutes ago
US Justice Dept. Watchdog Says Negligence, Miscond ..

US Justice Dept. Watchdog Says Negligence, Misconduct Led to Jeffrey Epstein's D ..

8 minutes ago
 Hazara varsity approves budget for year 2023-24

Hazara varsity approves budget for year 2023-24

8 minutes ago
 Hundreds of Housing Activists Take to Streets in W ..

Hundreds of Housing Activists Take to Streets in Washington to Protest High Rent ..

8 minutes ago
 Canadian Government to Ban All Cosmetic Animal Tes ..

Canadian Government to Ban All Cosmetic Animal Testing - Health Authority

8 minutes ago
 Pak athletes return home with total 80 medals in S ..

Pak athletes return home with total 80 medals in Special Olympic World Games

18 minutes ago
 Jinnah House attack: ATC sends Omar Sarfraz's wife ..

Jinnah House attack: ATC sends Omar Sarfraz's wife to jail on judicial remand

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World