Over 3,600 Flights Delayed, Canceled in US Due to Bad Weather - Flight Tracker

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2023) More than 3,600 flights have been canceled or delayed in the United States due to severe weather, the FlightAware portal said on Tuesday.

"Total delays within, into, or out of the United States today: 2,170. Total cancellations today: 1,473," the portal said.

Newark Liberty Airport near New York City continues to face the most significant challenges, as over 350 in- and outbound flights have been canceled and more than 150 delayed, according to the tracker.

The US National Weather Service has warned of the possibility of severe thunderstorms across the United States. There is a "slight risk" of excessive rainfall over parts of the Northern Mid-Atlantic, it added.