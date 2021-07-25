Over 360,000 People Evacuated in Shanghai as City Braces for Typhoon In-Fa - Reports

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2021) Typhoon In-Fa paralyzed traffic in Shanghai and forced evacuations of some 360,000 people from coastal areas, Chinese media reported Sunday.

The typhoon made landfall on the coast of the southeastern province of Zhejiang on Sunday afternoon and is moving northwest at 6.2 miles per hour.

Shanghai authorities declared second-highest "orange" danger alert.

According to Xinhua, strong wind blasts are toppling trees, ripping off billboards and breaking windows. The wind and rainfall are expected to worsen.

Two international airports in Shanghai canceled all passenger flights, the subway was closed, and high-speed trains were fully stopped until midday on Monday.