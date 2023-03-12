UrduPoint.com

Over 368,000 Protest Against Macron's Pension Reform In France - Interior Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published March 12, 2023 | 12:10 AM

Over 368,000 Protest Against Macron's Pension Reform in France - Interior Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2023) Over 368,000 people rallied across France on Saturday in protest against President Emmanuel Macron's landmark pension reform, according to figures shared by the Interior Ministry.

Police said that 48,000 protested in Paris alone, versus 300,000 estimated by the CGT trade union, BFMTV reported.

This is below 700,000 that CGT said took to the streets of Paris on Tuesday, when over a million demonstrated nationwide.

Paris police made 26 arrests and stopped and searched over 4,000 others. Running clashes between riot police and violent protesters were reported in the French capital during the seventh day of rallies against Macron's plan to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64 and make the French work longer for a full pension.

