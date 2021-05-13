UrduPoint.com
Over 370 Arabs Detained For Taking Part In Riots In Israel On Late Wednesday - Police

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 13th May 2021 | 08:10 AM

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2021) More than 370 Palestinians were detained on late Wednesday over clashes with the Israeli security forces across the country, Israeli police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said, adding that 36 officers were injured.

"Border police arrest 374 Arab suspects involved in riots across #Israel. 36 police officers injured lightly when attacked by rioters," Rosenfeld wrote on his Twitter page on late Wednesday.

He said that the riots and clashes took place in dozens of Israeli cities.

In one of the incidents, the Palestinians threw stones at a police station in the city of Acre. Separately, young Jews looted Arab businesses in the city of Bat Yam.

Israel and Palestine's Hamas have exchanged hundreds of rocket strikes since cross-border violence erupted on Monday night. It was sparked by days of clashes in East Jerusalem and the eviction of several Palestinian families from their homes in the disputed city.

More Stories From World

