UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 370 Illegal Migrants Rescued Off Libyan Coast: IOM

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 02nd November 2020 | 01:58 PM

Over 370 illegal migrants rescued off Libyan coast: IOM

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) said on Saturday that more than 370 illegal migrants have been rescued off the Libyan coast

TRIPOLI (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :The International Organization for Migration (IOM) said on Saturday that more than 370 illegal migrants have been rescued off the Libyan coast.

"Today, more than 370 migrants were intercepted and returned to Libya by the coast guard," the IOM tweeted.

"While IOM staff were onsite to provide needed emergency assistance, we maintain that Libya is not a safe port," it said.

Libya has become a preferred point of departure for migrants who attempt to cross the Mediterranean Sea towards European shores due to the insecurity and chaos that have plagued Libya since the fall and death of its former leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

The Organization estimates that around 10,000 illegal migrants have been rescued off Libyan coast and returned to Libya so far in 2020, compared to 9,225 in 2019.

The IOM has repeatedly stressed that Libya is not a safe port for disembarkation of migrants given the deteriorating security conditions in the country.

Related Topics

Libya 2019 2020

Recent Stories

16 minutes ago

S.Korea reports 97 more COVID-19 cases, 26,732 in ..

3 minutes ago

Eight power pilferers booked in Sargodha

3 minutes ago

Libya reports 950 new COVID-19 cases

3 minutes ago

European stocks hesitant at open on 02 Nov 2020

3 minutes ago

Man shot dead in Kasur

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.