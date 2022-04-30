Over 370 People Detained in Ethiopia After Deadly Attack on Funeral Ceremony - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2022) The Ethiopian authorities have detained 373 people suspected of killing at least 20 Muslims during a funeral ceremony in the northern state of Amhara, media reported.

The attack took place on Tuesday in the city of Gondar during the funeral of a high-ranking official.

The incident was reportedly caused by a conflict over the cemetery disputed by a Muslim mosque and a Christina church.

According to Agence France-Presse, the Ethiopian authorities will also hold to account security officers who failed to ensure the protection of the funeral ceremony.

As many as 43 percent of residents of the Amhara state are Christians while some 30 percent are Muslims.