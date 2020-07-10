UrduPoint.com
Over 370 Russian Citizens Left Los Angeles For Russia With Evacuation Flight - Ambassador

Fri 10th July 2020 | 07:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2020) More than 370 Russian citizens have left the US city of Los Angeles for the homeland on board of a new evacuation flight, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov told reporters.

"Today's flight from the city of Los Angeles is the 13th evacuation flight for the Russian citizens, who are remaining in the United States amid the coronavirus pandemic. Very soon, 374 passengers, including 11 infants, will be able to set foot in their homeland," Antonov said on late Thursday.

The list of the passengers included 40 Russian citizens, who needed to return home immediately due to humanitarian reasons, according to the ambassador.

"There are people who arrived in the United States for treatment or rehabilitation, those who could not return home themselves and people from the most vulnerable groups such as pensioners and parents with many children," Antonov added.

The flight has also evacuated two Russian schoolchildren, who have arrived in the United States through educational exchange programs.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 12.2 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 554,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The United States is the worst-hit nation, with more than 3.1 million confirmed cases and over 133,000 fatalities.

