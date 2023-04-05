Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Over 3,700 Acres Of Land In Libya Contaminated With Explosive Ordnance - UN Mission

Umer Jamshaid Published April 05, 2023 | 01:30 AM

Over 3,700 Acres of Land in Libya Contaminated With Explosive Ordnance - UN Mission

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2023) More than 15 million square meters (3,700 acres) of land in Libya are contaminated with unexploded ordnance and mines, the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) said on Tuesday.

UNSMIL's statement was timed to coincide with International Day for Mine Awareness and Assistance in Mine Action, observed on April 4. According to the mission, 19 people were killed by explosive devices in 2022, 14 of whom were children.

"Despite strong efforts from mine action partners over the past decade, more than 15 million square metres are still contaminated with explosive ordnances across Libya. The indiscriminate use of weapons in civilian areas during the recent conflicts means even urban areas are littered with explosive remnants of war," the mission's statement said.

Such remnants impede safe access to education, health care and development and cause death or injury long after hostilities have ceased, posing a daily threat to life, UNSMIL added.

"Mine action efforts are an essential component of Libya's journey to peace and stability coupled with reforms in the security sector to control explosive ordnance contamination and the proliferation of weapons," the mission quoted UN envoy to Libya Abdoulaye Bathily as saying.

According to UNSMIL, 27,400 explosive ordnance were cleared in the cities of Tripoli, Misrata, Benghazi and Sirte in 2022.

Libya is currently ruled by two rival governments. The western part of the country is controlled by the Government of National Unity and Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Al-Dbeibeh, which is supported by the UN. The eastern part is under the Government of National Stability, led by Prime Minister Fathi Bashagha. The southern part of the country is in turmoil due to civil unrest, the continuing threat of terrorism, and armed tribal violence.

Related Topics

Prime Minister United Nations Education Tripoli Libya April From Government Million

Recent Stories

Burjeel Games 2023 concludes

Burjeel Games 2023 concludes

48 minutes ago
 Dubai records over AED2.7 bn in realty transaction ..

Dubai records over AED2.7 bn in realty transactions Tuesday

1 hour ago
 Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

1 hour ago
 Taliban Ban on Afghan Women Working for UN Mission ..

Taliban Ban on Afghan Women Working for UN Mission 'Unacceptable' - Spokesperson

2 hours ago
 Trump Enters Manhattan Courtroom for Arraignment

Trump Enters Manhattan Courtroom for Arraignment

2 hours ago
 UN chief seeks global efforts to safeguard people ..

UN chief seeks global efforts to safeguard people from mines

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.