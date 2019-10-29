Over 3,700 People Killed by Maoist Violence in 10 Indian States Within 9 Years - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2019) As many as 3,749 people became victims of the Communist Party of India's (Maoist) violence in 10 Indian states within the last nine years, national media reported on Tuesday.

Since 2010, Maoists staged 10,660 violent incidents in 10 Indian states, the Hindustan Times newspaper reported, citing a report of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The largest number of victims - 1,370 people killed in 3,769 violent incidents - was registered in the state of Chhattisgarh.

The attacks were also recorded in the states of Jharkhand, Bihar, Odisha, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

The Maoists, widely known as the Naxalites or the Naxals, have been fighting the Indian government since the 1960s. They are far-left radical Communists who support the Maoist ideology and conduct guerrilla warfare while hiding in some of India's densest forests, targeting security forces and government officials.