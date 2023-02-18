Over 374,000 People Evacuated From Southeast Turkey After Earthquakes - Vice President

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2023) More than 374,000 people have been evacuated from areas affected by the devastating earthquakes in southeast Turkey, with search and rescue operations still ongoing in the region, Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay said.

"Search and rescue operations at the site involves 35,250 people.

The number of buildings, in which debris removal is underway, has been reduced to less than 200. The total number of field staff is 264,389 people. (Up to) 374,313 people have been evacuated," Oktay told a press briefing on Friday.

Powerful earthquakes hit parts of Syria and Turkey on February 6, toppling thousands of homes. The aftershocks that followed were felt by people in 10 Turkish provinces and neighboring countries. The death toll from the earthquakes in Turkey has exceeded 39,500.