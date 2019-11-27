UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 375,000 Afghans Displaced Due To Fighting So Far This Year: UN Agency

Faizan Hashmi 30 seconds ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 01:09 PM

Over 375,000 Afghans displaced due to fighting so far this year: UN agency

More than 375,000 Afghans were internally displaced in Afghanistan so far in 2019, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in Afghanistan reported on Wednesday

KABUL (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) :More than 375,000 Afghans were internally displaced in Afghanistan so far in 2019, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in Afghanistan reported on Wednesday.

"In 2019, displacement due to ongoing conflict and natural disasters is continuing to drive humanitarian needs in Afghanistan. More than 375,800 people have left their homes this year due to fighting. Many of these people remain displaced across the country, as conflict and poverty prevent them from returning to their areas of origin," the agency said in situation update reaching Xinhua on Wednesday.

The displacement also affected the life of Afghan women and children as they do not have access to health facilities and schooling.

"Around 75,000 of the 245,000 people displaced in the country's West in 2018 by drought and other factors are still living in displacement sites, yet to return home," the latest updates said.

More than 1 million Afghans have been displaced due to conflicts since 2001 as worsening security situation and the ongoing insurgency have forced the people to leave their houses for safer places.

"The 2019 Humanitarian Needs Overview estimates that close to 1 million people on the move will need humanitarian assistance by the end of the year," OCHA said.

Related Topics

Afghanistan United Nations Drought Women 2018 2019 From Million

Recent Stories

World Antibiotic Awareness Week

4 minutes ago

Pakistan squad for ICC Women’s Championship agai ..

10 minutes ago

Extension in tenure of Army Chief: Why PTI withdre ..

20 minutes ago

Wall Street Exchange is giving away prizes worth P ..

25 minutes ago

OIC Secretary General Congratulates Guinea-Bissau ..

25 minutes ago

Facebook to play active role in Elimination of Vio ..

32 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.