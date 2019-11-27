Over 375,000 Afghans displaced due to fighting so far this year: UN agency

More than 375,000 Afghans were internally displaced in Afghanistan so far in 2019, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in Afghanistan reported on Wednesday

KABUL (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) :More than 375,000 Afghans were internally displaced in Afghanistan so far in 2019, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in Afghanistan reported on Wednesday.

"In 2019, displacement due to ongoing conflict and natural disasters is continuing to drive humanitarian needs in Afghanistan. More than 375,800 people have left their homes this year due to fighting. Many of these people remain displaced across the country, as conflict and poverty prevent them from returning to their areas of origin," the agency said in situation update reaching Xinhua on Wednesday.

The displacement also affected the life of Afghan women and children as they do not have access to health facilities and schooling.

"Around 75,000 of the 245,000 people displaced in the country's West in 2018 by drought and other factors are still living in displacement sites, yet to return home," the latest updates said.

More than 1 million Afghans have been displaced due to conflicts since 2001 as worsening security situation and the ongoing insurgency have forced the people to leave their houses for safer places.

"The 2019 Humanitarian Needs Overview estimates that close to 1 million people on the move will need humanitarian assistance by the end of the year," OCHA said.