UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 375,000 Canadians Face Power Outage As Dorian Hurricane Hits Atlantic Coast - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sun 08th September 2019 | 07:30 AM

Over 375,000 Canadians Face Power Outage as Dorian Hurricane Hits Atlantic Coast - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2019) Over 375,000 Canadians living in the province of Nova Scotia have been left without electricity on Saturday evening after the Dorian hurricane made a landfall on Canada's Atlantic coast, media reported.

According to the Canadian Global news media outlet, more than 64,000 households and businesses have been affected by the hurricane. Most of them are located in southern parts of the province.

No reports about injuries or deaths have been received so far.

Dorian has made a long way before reaching Canada as Category 2 storm.

On Friday, over 400,000 people faced power outages in the United States after the storm hit the states of North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia.

Last week, it hit the Bahamas as a Category 5 storm, destroying about 13,000 houses and killing at least 43 people. Around 70,000 people are currently in need of assistance.

Related Topics

Storm Electricity Canada Virginia Bahamas United States Media

Recent Stories

Nurmagomedov remains undisputed lightweight champi ..

5 hours ago

Coalition downs Saudi-bound Houthi drone

7 hours ago

President reposes full confidence in nation's capa ..

7 hours ago

Spanish King receives credentials of UAE ambassado ..

8 hours ago

Ritthammer and MacIntyre neck and neck at European ..

8 hours ago

Qadir's death, a great loss for cricketing world: ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.