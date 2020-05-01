Over 3.7Mln COVID-19 Tests Conducted in Russia - Watchdog

Over 3.7 million tests to detect COVID-19 have been conducted in Russia, and 211,000 suspected carriers across the country are under medical monitoring, the national public health watchdog said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2020) Over 3.7 million tests to detect COVID-19 have been conducted in Russia, and 211,000 suspected carriers across the country are under medical monitoring, the national public health watchdog said on Friday.

"Over 3.

7 million tests for coronavirus have been conducted in Russia, and 211,000 people remain under medical monitoring," Rospotrebnadzor said.

As many as 225,000 tests have been conducted over the past 24 hours, the watchdog specified.

Russia's COVID-19 total count has exceeded 106,000, with over 11,600 recoveries and 1,073 deaths.