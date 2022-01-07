Over 3,800 Detained, 26 Killed in Kazakhstan During Unrest - Reports

Kazakhstan's police have detained 3,811 people over several days of rioting across the country, according to Interior Ministry figures seen by Kazakh media

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2022) Kazakhstan's police have detained 3,811 people over several days of rioting across the country, according to Interior Ministry figures seen by Kazakh media.

According to the ministerial estimates obtained by Tengrinews.

kz website, 26 have been killed and an equal number injured since the beginning of the unrest, which turned particularly violent on Wednesday.

Violent protests left 182 people injured in the Kyzylorda province on the border with Uzbekistan, the Khabar 24 news channel said. Another 56 were taken to hospitals, including 25 who are in intensive care.