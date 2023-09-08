Open Menu

Over 38,000 Foreign-invested Projects Valid In Vietnam

Faizan Hashmi Published September 08, 2023 | 07:41 PM

Over 38,000 foreign-invested projects valid in Vietnam

HANOI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2023 ) :Vietnam has so far counted 38,084 valid foreign-invested projects with total registered capital of 453.26 billion U.S. dollars, Vietnam news Agency reported on Friday, citing Deputy Minister of Planning and Investment Tran Duy Dong.

Speaking at a workshop to mark 35 years of foreign investment attraction in Vietnam, the deputy minister highlighted that among the total registered capital, 287.1 billion U.S. Dollars has been disbursed to date.

He cited 1,924 new foreign-invested projects in the first eight months of this year.

Some 830 others registered to adjust their investment capital, and 22,268 transactions of capital contribution for share purchases were recorded in this period with a combined value of nearly 18.15 billion U.S. dollars.

Participants at the workshop agreed that foreign investment capital has contributed to sharpening the national economy's competitiveness, generating jobs and raising the state budget collection. Enditem

