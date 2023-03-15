UrduPoint.com

Over 380,000 Americans Without Power Due To Severe Weather - Outage Tracker

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 15, 2023 | 06:10 PM

Over 380,000 Americans Without Power Due to Severe Weather - Outage Tracker

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2023) More than 380,000 Americans have no electricity as of Wednesday morning due to severe weather conditions, the PowerOutage.us portal showed on Wednesday.

Approximately 192,000 customers are experiencing problems with power in California, where the US National Weather Service (NWS) warned about snow and gusty winds.

More than 71,000 people have no electricity in the state of New Hampshire and another 56,000 in Maine. Over 60,000 residents have no power in the states of New York and Massachusetts.

The NWS warned about strong damaging winds across the US Eastern coast.

Severe weather also caused multiple changes in air traffic schedule. Almost 800 passenger flights have been delayed and about 180 flights canceled, the FlightAware.com portal reported.

Related Topics

Weather Snow Electricity Traffic New York

Recent Stories

Efforts underway to bring economy of prevailing qu ..

Efforts underway to bring economy of prevailing quagmire, says PM

4 minutes ago
 PSL 2023 Play-off 1 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Su ..

PSL 2023 Play-off 1 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans Score, History, Who Will ..

7 minutes ago
 UAE President receives President of North Macedoni ..

UAE President receives President of North Macedonia

58 minutes ago
 LHC bars police from operation in Zaman Park to ar ..

LHC bars police from operation in Zaman Park to arrest Imran Khan

1 hour ago
 Experts explore intersection between reality and M ..

Experts explore intersection between reality and Metaverse via robotics

2 hours ago
 SDG11 City Insights Report informs next steps towa ..

SDG11 City Insights Report informs next steps toward establishing sustainable ci ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.