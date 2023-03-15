Over 380,000 Americans Without Power Due to Severe Weather - Outage Tracker

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2023) More than 380,000 Americans have no electricity as of Wednesday morning due to severe weather conditions, the PowerOutage.us portal showed on Wednesday.

Approximately 192,000 customers are experiencing problems with power in California, where the US National Weather Service (NWS) warned about snow and gusty winds.

More than 71,000 people have no electricity in the state of New Hampshire and another 56,000 in Maine. Over 60,000 residents have no power in the states of New York and Massachusetts.

The NWS warned about strong damaging winds across the US Eastern coast.

Severe weather also caused multiple changes in air traffic schedule. Almost 800 passenger flights have been delayed and about 180 flights canceled, the FlightAware.com portal reported.