Sumaira FH 2 hours ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 11:32 PM

Authorities in China's eastern province of Zhejiang have evacuated over 380,000 residents from potentially dangerous areas in connection with the Haguebee typhoon, which hit the province's coast on Tuesday, local media reported

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2020) Authorities in China's eastern province of Zhejiang have evacuated over 380,000 residents from potentially dangerous areas in connection with the Haguebee typhoon, which hit the province's coast on Tuesday, local media reported.

According to the Zhejiang news portal, the local authorities successfully transported as many as 383,800 people to safe places, with most of them being evacuated from the cities of Wenzhou and Taizhou.

In addition, the authorities have notified the crews of almost 12,000 fishing vessels, to which the approaching typhoon could pose a threat, so that they return to the ports, the news portal reported.

The Haguebee typhoon, which became the fourth to hit China this year, struck the province at about 19:30 GMT on Monday. According to forecasters, the typhoon will continue its way north while constantly weakening and affect the city of Shanghai, and the provinces of Jiangsu, Anhui and Shandong. By Wednesday morning, it is expected to approach the western coast of the Korean Peninsula.

