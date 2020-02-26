Over 3.8Mln Children in Zimbabwe Require Food Assistance as Crisis Worsens - Aid Group

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2020) More than 3.8 million children in Zimbabwe require urgent food assistance, amid a worsening economic and nutritional crisis caused by high inflation and the lasting impacts of a severe drought in 2018, a prominent aid group stated on Wednesday.

According to the Save the Children foundation, at least 7.7 million people in the African country are food insecure, and over 3.8 million children are hungry and are in need of urgent food aid.

"Zimbabweans have been pushed to their absolute limits in recent years and now they're on the brink of collapse. International actors - governments, non-government organisations and donors - must pull together now," William Lynch, the aid group's country director in Zimbabwe, said in a report.

The African country suffered a rapid increase in annual inflation rate this past year, coupled with the lingering effects of a severe drought in 2018 that resulted in a number of rivers drying up completely. Severe rains followed in November and January, resulting in flooding and land erosion that has deprived many Zimbabweans of their ability to farm.

The aid group is calling for donors and the international community to take action to prevent the situation from deteriorating further.

In January, the European Commission approved a 16.8 million euro ($18.3 million) aid package to Zimbabwe to provide civilians with food, clean water, and basic health care services.