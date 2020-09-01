UrduPoint.com
Over 3.9 Million Coronavirus Cases Now Confirmed In Brazil - Health Ministry

Sumaira FH 8 seconds ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 04:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2020) Brazil now has a total of over 3.9 million confirmed COVID-19 cases with nearly 46,000 new cases registered in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry informs.

Brazil's total number of confirmed coronavirus cases stands at 3,908,272. In the past 24 hours, 45,961 new cases and 553 new deaths from COVID-19 were registered in the county, the health ministry said on Monday.

Brazil's total coronavirus death toll stands at 121,381. More than 3 million people have recovered from COVID-19 in Brazil.

On Sunday, Brazil's COVID-19 death toll surpassed 120,800 and 16,158 new cases were registered.

On Saturday, Brazil reported 41,350 new cases and 758 new deaths from the coronavirus infection. On Friday, the country reported 855 new deaths from COVID-19 and 43,412 new cases.

A week ago, Brazil's coronavirus death toll stood at around 115,000 and the total number of cases was at around 3.6 million.

The US and Brazil are the top two countries in terms of the total number of coronavirus cases and fatalities. The US has registered over 6 million coronavirus cases and more than 183,400 deaths from COVID-19, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.

