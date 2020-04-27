UrduPoint.com
Over 3Mln COVID-19 Tests Conducted In Russia - Watchdog

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 27th April 2020 | 11:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2020) Over 3 million tests to detect COVID-19 have been conducted in Russia, and 183,000 people across the country remain under medical monitoring due to suspicions of being infected, the national public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, said on Monday.

"Over 3 million coronavirus tests have been conducted in the Russian Federation. A total of 183,000 people remain under medical monitoring," Rospotrebnadzor said in a statement.

As many as 139,000 COVID-19 tests have been conducted over the past 24 hours, the watchdog specified.

