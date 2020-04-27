Over 3Mln COVID-19 Tests Conducted in Russia - Watchdog

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2020) Over 3 million tests to detect COVID-19 have been conducted in Russia, and 183,000 people across the country remain under medical monitoring due to suspicions of being infected, the national public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, said on Monday.

As many as 139,000 COVID-19 tests have been conducted over the past 24 hours, the watchdog specified.